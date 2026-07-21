Institute of Philanthropy sponsors Palace Museum summer camp for 138 students from HK, mainland and Macao

The "Palace Museum Dreamscapes" Charity Summer Camp 2026 officially opened in Beijing on Monday, bringing together 138 students and teachers from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao for a six-day cultural immersion programme.

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Jointly organised by the Palace Museum and the Forbidden City Cultural Heritage Conservation Foundation, and exclusively funded by the Institute of Philanthropy, the camp includes 49 primary and secondary school students from Hong Kong.

Participants will explore the Palace Museum through guided tours, cultural learning activities and exchange sessions. They will also visit the "Galloping Through Time: Digital Reimagination of Horse Art and Culture" exhibition, as well as Beijing landmarks including Tiananmen Square flag-raising ceremony, Badaling Great Wall, Peking University, the Bird's Nest and the Water Cube.

The camp marks the third consecutive year of IoP's exclusive sponsorship under a five-year collaboration with the Palace Museum. Since 2024, it has benefited more than 350 students and teachers.

Officiating guests included Ann Kung, IoP Deputy Chairman and Trustee of the HKJC Charities Trust.

At the launch ceremony, Palace Museum deputy director Zhu Hongwen said the museum is committed to helping young people appreciate China's rich traditional culture. IoP deputy chairman Ann Kung encouraged students to broaden their horizons, forge lasting friendships and become future custodians of Chinese cultural heritage.

One student from last year's camp said: "I used to only see the Palace Museum on television, but seeing it with my own eyes made me incredibly excited."