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NEWS

CHIIKAWA-themed Light Raill returns with a glow-up this summer

NEWS
19 mins ago
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Riding on the wave of last year's roaring success, the beloved CHIIKAWA-themed Light Rail is making a highly anticipated comeback this Saturday, featuring new weekend-only runs adorned with hidden, glow-in-the-dark stars.

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In collaboration with AllRightsReserved, the MTR Corporation announced on Monday the "Next Stop: CHIIKAWA ARTIVERSE" summer exclusive campaign set to run from July 25 to August 30 to offer fans and visitors photo-taking opportunities.

The specially designed themed train will depart from Siu Hong Station four times daily on Saturdays and Sundays, servicing routes heading toward Tuen Mun or Yuen Long.

Fans will find handrails themed after viral characters Chiikawa, Hachiware, and Usagi inside the train, which is adorned with hidden glow-in-the-dark star patterns that bring illustrator Nagano's artistic universe to life.

For HK$88, the Light Rail Travel Pass package at Siu Hong Station will offer fans one themed ride, unlimited same-day travel, a limited-edition envelope, a random accessory bag, and coupons for MTR e-Store and select station shops.

Additionally, a series of roll-out activities—including character meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise launches—will debut between late July and August, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Diane Chiu Man, General Manager of Marketing and Revenue Management of MTR, said she hopes the campaign will give families another reason to explore the city by rail this summer.

Highlighting the corporation's commitment to community engagement beyond transport, Chiu noted that the initiative aims to inject joy into the everyday journeys of residents, tourists, and CHIIKAWA fans alike.

AllRightsReserved founder Lam Shu-kam noted this is the fourth consecutive year of the summer project, adding it is the first time a light rail train has featured glow-in-the-dark effects.

He described the partnership as a win-win venture that successfully promotes intellectual property (IP) culture while attracting visitors from neighboring cities.

Among fans turning up to capture the special train was Ho, who commented the carriage design is better this year. Also a fan of Sanrio characters, she expressed hope for future collaborations with MTR.

Another visitor, surnamed Li, who visited the station with her daughter specifically for the characters, shared that both the vibrant atmosphere and the detailed train design exceeded her expectations.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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