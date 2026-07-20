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NEWS

Two drivers arrested following violent road rage brawl at Sheung Wan intersection

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two motorists have been arrested after a lane-changing dispute between a private car driver and a taxi driver escalated into a physical brawl at a busy Sheung Wan intersection in early July.

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The incident came to light after dashcam footage circulating online showed the confrontation occurred around 9.05am on July 8 (Wed) at the intersection of Queen Street and Queen’s Road West.

In the video, a BYD private car is seen stopping at a red light. The driver then sticks his hand out of the window and makes a pointing gesture, seemingly shouting at someone behind him.

Shortly after, a man in a blue shirt approaches the vehicle, leading to a heated argument.

Tensions boiled over when the private car driver attempted to step back into his vehicle.

The man in the blue shirt slammed the car door shut and kicked the side of the BYD.

In response, the private car driver pushed him backward, initiating a physical fight in the middle of the road.

Police said they received a report at 9.10am from a man claiming he had been assaulted. An initial investigation found the conflict stemmed from a lane-changing dispute.

The 54-year-old taxi driver sustained scratches to his neck and face, while the 41-year-old private car driver suffered back injuries and scratches to his leg and mouth.

Both men were transported to Queen Mary Hospital for medical treatment and were subsequently arrested for fighting in a public place.

The case is currently being investigated by the Western District Investigation Team 1.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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