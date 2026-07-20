Customs uncovers $12m in alternative smoking products hidden in 'lunch box' shipment

Hong Kong Customs has foiled a brazen smuggling attempt, seizing an estimated HK$12 million worth of alternative smoking products disguised as plastic lunch boxes.

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The operation took place on June 29 at the Tuen Mun River Trade Terminal Customs Examination Compound, where officers intercepted a suspicious 40-foot shipping container arriving from the mainland.

Acting on risk assessment and intelligence analysis, Customs officers selected the shipment—which was officially declared as carrying plastic lunch boxes—for inspection.

Inside the container, they uncovered a massive cache of 64,486 suspected alternative smoking products hidden behind the declared cargo.

An investigation is currently underway, and authorities said they have not ruled out the possibility of arrests.

Customs reiterated its commitment to combating all types of smuggling activities, warning that offenders face severe legal consequences.

Under the Import and Export Ordinance, importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is a serious offense carrying a maximum fine of HK$2 million and up to seven years of imprisonment.

Authorities urge members of the public to report any suspected smuggling activities by contacting the Customs 24-hour hotline at 182 8080, emailing crimereport@customs.gov.hk, or submitting an online report form.