DSE candidate faces charges over online bomb hoax threat

A 19-year-old DSE candidate was granted bail at HK$2,000 on Monday after being charged with a bomb hoax over a social media threat targeting the exams authority’s office.

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The defendent, Liu Yuet-lam, is accused of falsely claiming to plant explosives at the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority's Lai King Assessment Centre last Friday(Jul 17).

After searching the area and finding no suspicious items, police arrested Liu in Wong Tai Sin on Saturday (Jul 18), where she reportedly claimed the threat was a joke and that she had no intention of planting a bomb.

Appearing at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts this morning, the defendant was not required to enter a plea and was granted bail at HK$2,000.

The case was adjourned to September 28 for further police investigation.

Under the Public Order Ordinance, a bomb hoax conviction carries a maximum penalty of HK$150,000 fine and five years' imprisonment.