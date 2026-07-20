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NEWS

Unstable weekend weather ahead as low-pressure area approaches

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A low-pressure area developing east of the Philippines is expected to enter the northern South China Sea mid-week and head toward the Guangdong coast over the weekend, bringing squally showers and thunderstorms over the region. 

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The Hong Kong Observatory has raised its wind forecast for Sunday (Jul 26) and predicted winds on high ground to reach force 7 strong breeze. 

Artificial intelligence weather forecasting models currently differ on the system’s likely track and intensity. 

The Fengwu model suggests the system may move northeast toward Xiamen and Fuzhou, rather than approaching Hong Kong directly. 

By contrast, the Pangu and ECMWF-AIFS models continue to forecast a direct approach toward the city, with the closest passage expected on Sunday, though it would likely affect a smaller area and bring weaker winds. 

 Meanwhile, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) supercomputer predicts a broader and stronger system that also tracks toward Hong Kong, but arrives later next Tuesday. 

In the near term, a broad trough of low pressure will continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to the Guangdong coast on Tuesday. As the trough weakens and a subtropical ridge gradually takes over, showers are expected to ease over the next few days.

Wednesday will bring a few showers, with sunny intervals during the day. Conditions will then become fine and extremely hot over the next couple of days, before turning unstable again over the weekend.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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