Morning Recap - July 20, 2026

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Torres grabs extra-time winner as Spain beat toothless Argentina to win their second World Cup

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Substitute Ferran Torres crashed home the winner at the start of the second period of extra time as Spain beat a toothless but resilient Argentina side 1-0 on Sunday to win the World Cup for the second time in a largely frustrating final.

Photo: Reuters

Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final

A brief brawl erupted at the final whistle of the World Cup final when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes shoved Spain's Gavi to the ground as the European champions' substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate their 1-0 win on Sunday.

Photo: Reuters

Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show

Superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira offered a high-energy musical medley on Sunday in the first halftime show at a World Cup final.

Former Brazil football players Ronaldinho and Ronaldo with Madonna during the half time show / REUTERS

Over 100 fans pack Kai Tak Mall for World Cup final, Rosanna Law joins crowd

More than 100 football fans gathered at the Kai Tak Retail Pavilion in the early hours of Monday to watch the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, with many arriving over two hours before the 3am kick-off.

Kylian Mbappe secures second World Cup Golden Boot

French superstar Kylian Mbappe became the first player to win multiple FIFA World Cup Golden Boot awards after Spain shut out Argentina 1-0 in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

File Photo/Reuters

Police bust Kwai Chung 'drug car' targeting World Cup final fans

Police intercepted a suspected drug delivery vehicle in Kwai Chung in the early hours of Monday, seizing 56 packets of cannabis, cannabis products and cocaine hidden inside a baby car seat and under the driver's seat, authorities said.

Laser pointer targeting dogs from Tseung Kwan O high-rise sparks pet owner panic

A Tseung Kwan O resident has been accused of shining a laser pointer from a high-rise flat into a nearby park, targeting dogs and alarming pet owners, with police investigating the incident as a nuisance complaint.

World/China News

Man falls from Nagoya building, crushing and killing female passer-by

A 23-year-old woman was killed after a man fell from a 12-storey apartment building in central Nagoya early on Sunday, landing on her as she walked past, local media reported.

Nolan's 'The Odyssey' sparks $4,680 ticket frenzy over rare IMAX 70mm screenings

Christopher Nolan's epic "The Odyssey" has taken the global box office by storm, with its IMAX 70mm version sparking a ticket frenzy as only 41 cinemas worldwide can project the format, with resale tickets on eBay reaching US$600 (about HK$4,680).

Editorial

The tech-driven competition: Are mainland giants smothering Hong Kong's local businesses?

A profound retail transformation is sweeping through the streets of Hong Kong. Over the past year, the city has witnessed an aggressive influx of mainland technology and retail behemoths.

Opinion

New legal battle over First Amendment looms | American Lens | Michael Chugani

America's Constitution, dating back to 1787, is the supreme law of the land. It makes clear the separation of powers between the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches of government. The Constitution's first ten amendments, called the Bill of Rights, protect civil rights and individual liberties, such as free speech and religion, and limit the power of the federal government.

AI boom, tariffs fuel fresh US inflation fears | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams recently stated that United States inflation has likely peaked and that price pressures should gradually ease over the coming quarters. However, the latest inflation data tells a very different story.