The Hong Kong government has welcomed a recent decision by the United States to let its national emergency declaration regarding the city expire, framing the move as a positive step toward rebuilding economic relations.

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In a statement released on Friday, a government spokesperson described the American policy shift as a crucial development that reflects the agreements reached during recent trade and economic negotiations between Beijing and Washington.

The administration emphasized that maintaining the city's economic success and overall stability mutually benefits both nations and meets broader global expectations.

Recognizing this change in Washington's approach as a favorable development, local officials expressed optimism for the future.

The Hong Kong administration is now looking to the United States to continue respecting Chinese sovereignty and the local legal system, with the ultimate goal of restoring and expanding standard business and trade activities between the city and the American market.