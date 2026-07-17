logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

US ends Hong Kong national emergency, paving the way for renewed trade ties

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong government has welcomed a recent decision by the United States to let its national emergency declaration regarding the city expire, framing the move as a positive step toward rebuilding economic relations. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a statement released on Friday, a government spokesperson described the American policy shift as a crucial development that reflects the agreements reached during recent trade and economic negotiations between Beijing and Washington. 

The administration emphasized that maintaining the city's economic success and overall stability mutually benefits both nations and meets broader global expectations.

Recognizing this change in Washington's approach as a favorable development, local officials expressed optimism for the future. 

The Hong Kong administration is now looking to the United States to continue respecting Chinese sovereignty and the local legal system, with the ultimate goal of restoring and expanding standard business and trade activities between the city and the American market.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
Govt injects additional $1b into Wang Fuk Court buyout scheme as initial payouts begin
NEWS
4 hours ago
Night Recap - July 17, 2026
NEWS
4 hours ago
Kai Tak Sports Park offers free overnight World Cup viewing with dining, parking discounts
NEWS
5 hours ago
Landslide crushes motorbikes in Pok Fu Lam amid heavy rain, No Injuries Reported
NEWS
6 hours ago
ImmD escorts resisting Pakistani illegal immigrants back home
NEWS
6 hours ago
Lawmakers urge Star Ferry to target tourist fares over locals following 30pc hike proposal
NEWS
7 hours ago
Seven-seated car catches fire near Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File Photo)
Govt enhances rent subsidy scheme for Wang Fuk Court fire victims
NEWS
9 hours ago
One fined as construction-site smoking ban takes effect
NEWS
9 hours ago
Teenage boy arrested in Tuen Mun after classroom push leaves classmate in coma
NEWS
11 hours ago
logo
(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Taobao-backed PapaHome to launch massive lifestyle flagship in Causeway Bay
NEWS
16-07-2026 19:12 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.