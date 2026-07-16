Night Recap - July 16, 2026

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MTR ramps up East Rail Line services and upgrades facilities for summer peak

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The MTR Corporation will boost train services on the East Rail Line starting this Saturday, implementing schedule enhancements over seven consecutive weekends until the end of August to accommodate surging passenger demand during the busy summer holiday season.

Hong Kong sees 13pc surge in visitor arrivals in first half of 2026, reaching 26.71m

Hong Kong welcomed 26.71 million visitors in the first half of 2026, marking a 13 percent year-on-year increase driven by a strong rebound in mainland and select long-haul markets, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

Govt identifies five regulatory weaknesses after Wang Fuk Court fire

The government has identified five critical weaknesses within its regulatory frameworks and has pledged to close both systemic and operational loopholes in the aftermath of the Wang Fuk Court fire, its legal representative stated as the final round of hearings continued on Thursday.

New procedures cut water seepage investigation time by 57 days

The government fully implemented new procedures for investigating water seepage in private buildings on Thursday, aiming to shorten processing times and resolve long-running disputes more quickly.

Lawmakers renew call for flexible cap on ride-hailing permits

Lawmakers have urged the government to adjust the proposed cap on ride-hailing vehicle permits in response to changing transport demand, after the administration proposed limiting the initial quota to 10,000.

Business Today

Hong Kong Investment Corporation logs $6.4b investment income in 2025, up by 175pc

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation said it recorded a total investment income of over HK$6.4 billion last year, up by 175 percent from the year prior.

La Mirabelle II to launch show flat before weekend registration opens

Sino Land's (0083) La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O is scheduled to begin receiving registrations this Saturday, with the sales arrangements expected to be uploaded as early as next week.

CK Hutchison plans leadership change, 'King of Employees' Canning Fok to retire: Bloomberg

Tycoon Li Ka-shing and his family are preparing a leadership succession at CK Hutchison (0001) after it finishes the sales and divestment of assets in its telecommunications, port, and retail businesses, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

HKIC's performance demonstrates viability of SAR's dual engines: Francis Fong

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation's outstanding performance last year demonstrates the viability of the city’s dual engines of innovation and finance, according to Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation.

Baidu seeks dual-primary listing in HK and US within a year

Baidu (9888) said on Thursday that its board of directors approved a motion to pursue the voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, a move to seek a wider and more diversified investor base.

World/China

China overtakes the United States in global favorability, New survey reveals

For the first time in recent years, global public opinion has tilted in favor of China over the United States.

China's Xi to outline AI diplomacy vision at key Shanghai forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to outline an ambitious vision for China's role in global AI governance at a forum on Friday, as Huawei showcases its most advanced AI computing cluster yet in a sign of Beijing's drive to build a domestic alternative to U.S. technology.

Thailand mulls suspending nearly 6,000 officials over exam scandal

Thousands of Thai civil servants face suspension over an exam cheating scandal, authorities said Thursday, as investigators widened a probe that has already led to three arrests.

Iran war leaves crisis-weary European airlines ready for a shakeout

As renewed conflict in the Gulf drives up oil prices, airline investors and industry executives see mounting signs that Europe's financially weaker carriers may be headed for a shakeout.

US Mint will produce US$1 coin with Trump's image, Treasury Secretary says

The US Mint will begin producing US$1 coins with President Donald Trump's face on the front as part of its commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.