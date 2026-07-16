HKTDC marks 60th Anniversary with massive student co-creation art event in Wan Chai

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council has launched a series of meaningful community events, kicking off with a large-scale collaborative art project.

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Council leadership recently teamed up with a local artist and a hundred students to creatively illustrate Hong Kong’s vibrant commercial landscape from a youthful perspective, leaving a colorful mark on this major milestone.

Art merges with commerce

The event, themed around Hong Kong's commerce and global connectivity, aimed to engage the local community through creative expression.

Council Chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang and Executive Director Sophia Chong Suk-fan joined local artist Jane Lee Mei-yan to guide primary and secondary students in the painting process.

The young participants were invited from the Wan Chai district with the assistance of several community organizations, including The Boys' and Girls' Clubs Association of Hong Kong, the Methodist Centre, and St. James' Settlement.

Together, they collaborated to visually represent the city's commercial evolution.

Showcasing strategic global connectivity

During the event, Ma noted that the initiative allowed the younger generation to capture the essence of Hong Kong through their own lenses, with every brushstroke reflecting how they see the city connecting to the rest of the world.

He highlighted that the Council has been deeply rooted in Wan Chai for decades, consistently working to bridge local businesses with international markets.

He also expressed hope that this collaborative artwork would help anchor creative industries and cultural exchange platforms within the district to drive sustainable future growth.

Beyond its visual appeal, the massive painting carries a deeper significance by illustrating Hong Kong's strategic functional positioning under the national 14th Five-Year Plan.

The artwork vividly captures the city's development into four major international centers for finance, shipping, trade, and innovation and technology, while also serving as a premier hub for high-end global talent.

This thematic focus fully underscores Hong Kong's unique competitive advantage of leveraging support from the mainland while maintaining robust global connections.

Upcoming public tram stop exhibition

The imaginative pieces created by the students will serve as the core inspiration for a finalized public installation.

After undergoing professional curation and refinement, the artwork is scheduled to be publicly displayed at the eastbound tram stop on O'Brien Road in Wan Chai.

The exhibition will run from October 2 to October 29, inviting all residents and visitors to appreciate the community's creativity and join in celebrating this significant chapter in the Council's history.