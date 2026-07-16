MTR ramps up East Rail Line services and upgrades facilities for summer peak

The MTR Corporation will boost train services on the East Rail Line starting this Saturday, implementing schedule enhancements over seven consecutive weekends until the end of August to accommodate surging passenger demand during the busy summer holiday season.

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Train frequency to and from Lok Ma Chau Station will be increased from every 10 minutes to every 8.6 minutes, while services between Admiralty and Sheung Shui stations will also be strengthened.

Alongside the scheduling changes, the railway operator highlighted a series of ongoing facility upgrades along the East Rail Line, all strategically designed to elevate the daily passenger experience.

The replacement of all entry and exit gates at Lo Wu Station was completed at the end of June.

Similar gate enhancement works at Lok Ma Chau Station are currently progressing in full swing, allowing passengers to enjoy greater convenience through a wider range of electronic payment options

Shared mobile power bank rental services, offering the first 30 minutes of use free of charge, have also been introduced at both Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations.

Travelers can conveniently return these power banks at any participating rental location across the city's broader network.

Furthermore, to assist passengers with navigation, new door-numbering stickers are progressively being installed inside East Rail Line train cars.

Paired with the existing platform screen door numbering system, this new signage delivers clearer and more consistent wayfinding information.

The enhancement allows passengers to easily identify specific locations within the trains, making it much simpler to coordinate meeting points with family and friends while traveling.