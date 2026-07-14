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NEWS

GREEN@COMMUNITY – Enhancing HK's recycling network

NEWS
17 mins ago
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Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan, left, and Director of Environmental Protection Samuel Chui accepted award.
Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan, left, and Director of Environmental Protection Samuel Chui accepted award.

GREEN@COMMUNITY is a territory-wide community recycling network. The brand features the word “green,” which is a homophone of the number “six” in Cantonese. The design of the logo also looks like the capital letter “G” in “GREEN” and other commonly used recycling logos, carrying the meaning of promoting green living in all districts. 

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Enhancing the community recycling network, creating a green future together.
Enhancing the community recycling network, creating a green future together.

 

Continuously Expanding the Community Recycling Network and Integrating Recycling into Daily Life

The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) is continuously expanding the community recycling network GREEN@COMMUNITY (G@C) to strengthen the recycling facilities at district level and to promote a green waste reduction and recycling culture in our community.

The number of public collection points under G@C has notably increased from around 250 in 2023 to over 800 at present, to specifically support residents living in the clusters of single-block and “three-nil” residential buildings that are lacking the space for setting up recycling facilities on their own. Together with the Programme on Source Separation of Waste and the kerbside recycling bins, the recycling network comprising the above measures has already covered over 90% of the population in various districts of Hong Kong.

To support the development of G@C community recycling network, the EPD has launched the GREEN$ electronic participation incentive scheme (GREEN$ ePIS) since 2020 to encourage the public to participate in recycling. With years of efforts by the EPD and support from the public, GREEN$ ePIS has gradually evolved from an incentive scheme into a platform that facilitates collaborative efforts from various sectors of society to promote green waste reduction and recycling culture. It has successfully mobilised the public to participate in waste separation, as well as fostering recycling habits. To encourage more public to participate in recycling, the EPD has further digitalised the GREEN$ ePIS, enabling GREEN$ ePIS to connect with more reward platforms. The GREEN$ points can be instantly converted to reward points of various electronic platforms through the GREEN$ mobile app, providing more diversified reward options.
 

GREEN@COMMUNITY collected about 47,500 tonnes of recyclables in 2025
GREEN@COMMUNITY collected about 47,500 tonnes of recyclables in 2025

 

Continuous Rise in Recovery Rate, Reversing the Upward Trend in Waste Disposal 

In 2025, G@C received about 15.7 million visitors and collected about 47,500 tonnes of recyclables, representing an increase of nearly 13% compared with 2024. More encouragingly, the Government has successfully reversed the long-term upward trend in waste disposal quantities. The average daily disposal of MSW dropped from 11,358 tonnes in 2021 to 10,326 tonnes in 2025. The recovery rate of MSW also rose from 31% in 2021 to 34% in 2024, showing that a culture of waste reduction and recycling has taken root in the community.

The EPD will implement a five-year plan including gradually turning all 82 Recycling Stores into 24-hour self-service smart recycling facilities, leveraging technology and re-engineering workflows as well as actively utilising information technology and big data to build a smart recycling network logistics system to enhance cost-effectiveness and efficiency, so as to sustain momentum in waste reduction and recycling with the aim of achieving the “zero landfill” target by 2035.


 

The EPD plans to turn all 82 Recycling Stores into 24-hour self-service smart recycling facilities.
The EPD plans to turn all 82 Recycling Stores into 24-hour self-service smart recycling facilities.

 

Awardee: GREEN@COMMUNITY

Milestones

 

2013
  • Environmental Protection Department launched the “Community Green Station” project, laying the territory-wide community recycling foundation

2015
  • GREEN@SHATIN and GREEN@EASTERN commenced operation

2020
  • Established the brand of GREEN@COMMUNITY
  • First batch of Recycling Stores commenced operation
  • Introduced the GREEN$ Electronic Participation Incentive Scheme to encourage public participation in recycling

2021
  • Recycling Stores of GREEN@COMMUNITY won the DFA Design for Asia Awards (Top Accolade) 
  • GREEN@WAN CHAI won the Merit Award of the Good Design Award 2021 (Japan) and the Architectural Services Department Annual Award 2021 

2022
  • Rolled out one-stop recycling service GREEN COLLECT, providing more convenient community recycling support 

2024
  • Expanded the Recycling Stores to 50 public rental housing estates; Progressively extended the operating hours of Recycling Stores; Added new Recycling Spots operating during nighttime and weekends to facilitate more public participating in recycling
  • GREEN$ mobile app won the 2024 Google Play “Best App for Good” 

2025
  • Public collection points of GREEN@COMMUNITY increased to 800 
  • GREEN@COMMUNITY won the BDA Design Award 2025 (Best of the Best Award) and the American Institute of Architects Hong Kong 2025 (Community Citation) 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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