Hong Kong introduces new Go Global awards to support int'l expansion

The Hong Kong Brand Development Council (BDC) and the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong (CMA) announced on Wednesday that entries are now open for the 2026 "Hong Kong • The Parade of Top Brands" Serial Awards.

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In response to the restructuring of global supply chains and the evolving trend of corporate international expansion, two new award categories – the "Go Global Top Brand Awards" and the "Go Global Top Service Brand Awards" – have been introduced as part of the series, which are designed to strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international brand hub and supply chain management center.

Developing the brand economy and building a high-value-added supply chain management center will help Hong Kong overcome bottlenecks in traditional trade models, attract global enterprises, elevate the industry's position in the value chain, and foster strong new economic growth, CMA's president, Wingco Lo Kam-wing, said.

He highlighted that in today's geopolitics and shifting markets, brand value and global supply chain management are more critical to corporate competitiveness than cost and efficiency.

Lo added that the CMA also offers "Enterprises Go-Global Strategist" services, providing full-chain support, including company forecasting, brand certification, ESG compliance, and brand management.

Calvin Chan, chairman of BDC, said Hong Kong is emerging as a regional hub for brand creation and expansion, and the new initiative will further consolidate this position and underscore the council's commitment to promoting brand development beyond the local market.

Helen Chan, founder and chief executive officer of Vita Green, which won the award last year and has received 17 awards from the BDC, said the new Go Global awards will encourage more local brands to pursue international growth. Vita Green also recently expressed its hope of applying for a listing if its revenue reached HK$10 billion.

