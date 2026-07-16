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FINANCE

China attaches great importance to HK's international financial functions: CY Leung

FINANCE
18 mins ago
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Leung Chun-ying
Leung Chun-ying

China attaches great importance to Hong Kong's international financial functions, which has enormous development potential, said the former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying. 

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Leung, also the vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said the SAR, which is China's international financial center as well as the international community's Chinese financial center, has consistently been the country's primary source of offshore capital and funding. 

It also serves as the global offshore yuan liquidity pool, he said at an event.

Starting from the 12th Five-Year Plan, China has consecutively required Hong Kong to elevate its status as an IFC for 20 years and the call in the 15th Five-Year Plan to accelerate the building of a financial powerhouse comes at an opportune time, Leung said.

Hong Kong cannot be absent from this process, he stressed.

He suggested upgrading the Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) into a statutory body similar to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (TDC), empowering the FSDC to drive the development of the international capital market in Hong Kong and further elevate the city's status as an IFC.


 

ChinaHong KongIFCLeung Chun-yingCY Leung

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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