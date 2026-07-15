‘Twilight of the Warriors’ films overnight in Temple Street despite brief on-set mishap

A cast member was injured and taken to hospital on Wednesday (Jul 15) after being accidentally struck by a stuntman’s flying kick during overnight filming of Twilight of the Warriors: The Final Chapter on Temple Street. Filming was briefly halted before resuming.

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The incident occurred shortly after midnight, following the completion of a close-up shot in which actor Tony Wu Tsz-tung, who plays the character “Twelfth Master,” charged into a fight with a rival gang.

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The crew then moved to a subsequent scene requiring Wu to deliver a flying kick, and a stuntman was brought in to rehearse the move.

During the rehearsal, the stuntman performed a two footed leap across the set but accidentally hit another actor.

Crew members rushed to the injured actor’s aid and blocked the media from taking photos. Filming resumed after the actor was taken to hospital.

Later, around 2am, lead actors Raymond Lam Fung, Terrance Lau Chun-him and Kenny Wong Tak-bun arrived at the Temple Street set. The three sat together to read through scripts before preparing for their scenes.