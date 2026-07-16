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FINANCE

Syngenta's US$5 billion HK IPO pushed back amid agriculture sector uncertainty, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A logo is seen at the headquarters of agricultural chemical maker Syngenta in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss agricultural chemicals and seeds company Syngenta's planned US$5 billion Hong Kong IPO is facing delays as the company awaits better conditions in the sector, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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A listing in 2027 is now seen as the more likely timeline, according to the report.

Bloomberg said the Middle East war has disrupted crop and fertilizer markets, while Syngenta could also face a longer IPO approval process because of its exposure to the agricultural seeds sector.

Syngenta, which is controlled by Chinese state-owned Sinochem, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this year, Reuters reported that Syngenta was looking to apply for a Hong Kong IPO in the second quarter, which could raise up to US$10 billion.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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