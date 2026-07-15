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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index jumps at noon on Wednesday

FINANCE
21 mins ago
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Sing Tao
Sing Tao

Hong Kong stocks jumped by noon on Wednesday,  tracking an overnight rally in the US market.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 354 points, or 1.5 percent to 24,695 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$174.8 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1.4 percent to 4,744 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was flat at 3,963 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.4 percent to 14,868 points at the midday close.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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