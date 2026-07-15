Hang Seng Index jumps at noon on Wednesday

Hong Kong stocks jumped by noon on Wednesday, tracking an overnight rally in the US market.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose by 354 points, or 1.5 percent to 24,695 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$174.8 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1.4 percent to 4,744 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was flat at 3,963 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.4 percent to 14,868 points at the midday close.



