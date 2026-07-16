Hang Seng Index surges above 25,000 points at noon on Thursday, Alibaba up 5 pc

Hong Kong stocks rallied to above 25,000 points, the highest in over a month, by noon on Thursday, led by tech shares.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped by 476 points, or 1.9 percent to 25,157 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$178 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 3.1 percent to 4,866 points at noon.

Alibaba (9988) surged by 4.8 percent after Apple picked its Qwen AI model to power the iPhone maker’s Apple Intelligence across its operating systems in China.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down by 0.8 percent at 3,923 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down by 0.83 percent to 14,657 points at the midday close.



