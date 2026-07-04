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NEWS

HKJC debuts team at Shergar Cup: HK jockeys ready for Ascot showdown

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Vincent Ho, Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris will represent Team Hong Kong at the Shergar Cup.
Vincent Ho, Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris will represent Team Hong Kong at the Shergar Cup.

Hong Kong’s horse racing scene will reach new heights this summer as jockey Vincent Ho Chak-yiu and two talented riders Jerry Chau Chun-lok and Luke Ferraris will be competing at the Shergar Cup — equivalent to golf’s illustrious Ryder Cup competition — at Ascot Racecourse in the United Kingdom on August 8.

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This also marks the first time that the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) is sending a dedicated Hong Kong team to the Shergar Cup. The three riders will challenge champion jockeys from Great Britain & Ireland, Europe, and the Rest of the World in the annual showdown for international racing glory.

Team Hong Kong receives their jackets at the announcement.
Team Hong Kong receives their jackets at the announcement.

Ho returns to Ascot for his second appearance in the Shergar Cup, this time as captain of Team Hong Kong. He previously tasted success at the event in 2019, riding Power Of Darkness to victory in the Shergar Cup Mile as part of the Rest of the World team.

“It’s definitely a privilege to represent Team Hong Kong,” The 36-year-old said. He is the winner of 646 races in Hong Kong and gained widespread recognition through his association with legendary galloper Golden Sixty, a record-breaking force and winner of 10 Group 1 races, each under Ho.

Joining Ho is Chau, the standout homegrown rider with 46 wins this season. “I really want to thank The Hong Kong Jockey Club for the amazing opportunity. It’s a privilege for me to represent Team Hong Kong and I will do my absolute best.”

Luke Ferraris, who hails from a storied South African racing family, has made a name for himself with 164 Hong Kong wins, including 34 this season.

Andrew Harding, HKJC’s executive director of racing, heralded the debut: “The introduction of Team Hong Kong reflects Hong Kong’s world-class racing, with the jockeys’ roster in Hong Kong representing the most competitive anywhere on the planet.”

The Shergar Cup is an annual team competition. Riders will carry their team’s silks in races, with points awarded to the first five horses past the winning post: 15 for first, 10 for second, seven for third, five for fourth and three for fifth. The team with the most points at the end of the competition wins.

Andrew Harding (right)
Andrew Harding (right)
Shergar CupHKJCTeam Hong KongVincent HoAscot Racecourse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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