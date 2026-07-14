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NEWS

Five arrested in Lantau electric mobility devices crackdown

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police arrested five people on Monday during an operation targeting the illegal use of electric mobility devices on Lantau Island.

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The operation was conducted jointly by the New Territories South Region and the Lantau District division in Tung Chung and Discovery Bay.

Officers arrested one local woman, three local men, and one foreign woman, ranging in age from 18 to 60. Police also seized five electric mobility devices involved in the cases.

All five were arrested on suspicion of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid driver's license, using a vehicle without third-party insurance, and driving without an approved protective helmet.

The suspects have been released on bail and are required to report to police in late August, according to sources.

A police spokesman reminded the public that using unregistered and unlicensed e-mobility devices on roads, sidewalks, or cycle tracks is an offense that can result in fines and driving disqualification. Members of the public are urged not to operate electric mobility devices illegally.

electric mobility devices Lantau Island

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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