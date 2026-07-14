Morning Recap - July 14, 2026

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Nansun Shi, 'golden producer' behind HK cinema classics, dies at 75

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Renowned Hong Kong film producer Nansun Shi died on Monday evening at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital at the age of 75 due to multiple organ failure caused by a bacterial infection, her production company Film Workshop announced.

Culture minister mourns Nansun Shi's passing

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran Hong Kong filmmaker Nansun Shi and extended her condolences to the family.

Customs busts 4 mobile illicit cigarette stalls in Yau Ma Tei, 5 arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested five local people and seized about 16,800 suspected illicit cigarettes worth about HK$75,000 during a two-day operation targeting mobile illicit cigarette stalls in Yau Ma Tei, authorities said.

World/China News

Trump says US reinstates blockade of Strait of Hormuz after new clashes with Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would ensure the Strait of Hormuz stays open after the two sides exchanged more missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine awaits new government after prime minister's shock dismissal

Ukrainian lawmakers were getting ready to vote on another government this week after the president dismissed his prime minister in a move he said would bring fresh thinking, but critics warned could stoke disorder at a key point in the war.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. Reuters

Yemen govt says hit Sanaa airport, Houthis attack Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis targeted Saudi Arabia on Monday, hours after the rebels accused the kingdom of attacking Sanaa airport -- the biggest flare-up in years between the two sides that threatens to upend a frozen conflict.

Smoke rises following an airstrike at Sanaa International Airport, in Sanaa. Photo: Reuters

Captain arrested after Phu Quoc boat capsizing kills 15 Indian tourists

The captain of a boat that capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc island on July 11, killing 15 Indian tourists, has been arrested for violating water transport safety regulations, local media reported.

Market

Wall Street ends lower as Iran tensions dampen risk appetite; chipmakers drop

Tech shares pulled U.S. stocks lower on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that he would reinstate a blockade on Iranian ports in the latest escalation of U.S.-Iran hostilities that sent oil prices jumping and dampened risk appetite.

Editorial

The half-trillion-dollar bet: how South Korea's chip surge reshapes the Washington-Beijing tech axis

In late June, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung unveiled a staggering US$576 billion (HK$4.49 trillion) public-private investment plan. Anchored by industry titans Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the landmark mega-project establishes a massive new artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing cluster in the country's southwestern region.

Opinion

HK emerges as strategic hub for AI chip reexports amid global tech reshuffling | Fongmula | Francis Fong

Hong Kong is rapidly transforming from a traditional transit port into a strategic reexport hub for artificial intelligence chips, capitalizing on a global realignment of the semiconductor supply chain. In the first five months of 2026, over half of China's semiconductor imports, valued at approximately US$124 billion (HK$967.2 billion), were channeled through the city, underscoring its escalating importance in the global tech ecosystem.

The architect of the afternoon: why an Elie Bleu humidor is essential | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

There is a specific weight to a quiet room when the work is finished and the evening begins to take shape. For those of us who appreciate the ritual of a fine cigar, the experience starts long before the torch meets the tobacco. It starts with the object sitting on my desk: an Elie Bleu humidor.