HK emerges as strategic hub for AI chip reexports amid global tech reshuffling | Fongmula | Francis Fong

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Hong Kong is rapidly transforming from a traditional transit port into a strategic reexport hub for artificial intelligence chips, capitalizing on a global realignment of the semiconductor supply chain. In the first five months of 2026, over half of China’s semiconductor imports, valued at approximately US$124 billion (HK$967.2 billion), were channeled through the city, underscoring its escalating importance in the global tech ecosystem.
Driven by surging demand for generative AI, large language models, and enterprise digital transformation, AI-related products now account for over 50 percent of Hong Kong’s total exports, up from 44 percent in 2024. This robust momentum prompted the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to upwardly revise its 2026 export growth forecast to over 20 percent.
This growth unfolds against a complex geopolitical backdrop. Early this year, the United States adjusted its semiconductor export controls from blanket restrictions to a case-by-case approval system, supplemented by tariffs. Under this “limited openness” framework, Hong Kong’s unique institutional status, operating as a separate customs territory within China, has offered a compliant, transparent, and resilient transit option for multinational firms seeking to mitigate regulatory risks.
The booming chip trade is providing strong institutional support for the local economy. Hong Kong’s gross domestic product expanded by 5.9 percent in the first quarter of 2026, a recent high largely driven by the trade and logistics sectors.
In the long run, this shift could redefine Hong Kong’s economic pillars, moving the city beyond its traditional reliance on finance and real estate toward becoming a center for digital trade and supply chain management. While geopolitical uncertainties and regional competition persist, current data suggest that Hong Kong has positioned itself at the nexus of the global AI revolution.
Francis Fong is a Hong Kong IT and Telecom expert who frequently represents the industry in public discussions about innovation, digital transformation, and technology policies