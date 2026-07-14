Nansun Shi, ‘golden producer’ behind HK cinema classics, dies at 75

Renowned Hong Kong film producer Nansun Shi died on Monday evening at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital at the age of 75 due to multiple organ failure caused by a bacterial infection, her production company Film Workshop announced.

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Shi, who had been in poor health since 2022 due to an immune system disorder, passed away peacefully at 8.51pm with family and close friends by her side.

Shi was a legendary figure in the Hong Kong film industry, known as the "golden producer." She began her career in the 1970s, working at TVB, RTHK and RTV before becoming administrative director of Cinema City in 1981.

In 1984, she co-founded Film Workshop with her then-husband, director Tsui Hark. Together they produced classics including "A Better Tomorrow," "A Chinese Ghost Story" and "Once Upon a Time in China."

She later served as vice-chairman of Media Asia Group and founded Distribution Workshop, promoting Asian cinema internationally. She received numerous awards including the Golden Camera Award at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival.

Shi and Tsui, who divorced in 2014, remained close collaborators. They were jointly awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards last year.

Her final public appearance was in May, when she attended a friend's funeral using a walking stick and looking visibly frail.

Tsui Hark, Shi's former husband, spoke to the media outside the hospital around 11.30pm. He said Shi's immune system had been declining since 2022, but she had fought the illness with remarkable resilience. In recent days, her immunity severely weakened, leading to a viral infection that caused multiple organ failure.

"She held on until the very last moment, passing away peacefully with family and friends by her side," Tsui said. He added that Shi had always been grateful for the care and blessings she received, and hoped that the sadness of her passing would be transformed into strength and warmth. "May she rest in peace. Her spirit will always be with us."