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Off-duty police inspector dies after fall from columbarium at Pok Fu Lam Cemetery

NEWS
22 mins ago
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An off-duty police inspector died after falling from a height at the Pok Fu Lam Cemetery columbarium on Monday afternoon (Jul 13).

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Police received a report at around 3pm that a 40-year-old woman was found unconscious at the junction of Consort Rise and Victoria Road in Pok Fu Lam. She was suspected to have fallen from Columbarium No. 11 at the Hong Kong Chinese Christian Churches Union Pok Fu Lam Cemetery.

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed the woman was dead. Police are investigating the cause of the fall.

Sources at the scene said the deceased was an off-duty female police inspector. She was also understood to have suffered from postnatal depression.

+2

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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