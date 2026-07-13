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NEWS

Night Recap - July 13, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

About 20 complaints received under new dog-friendly dining scheme

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Hong Kong’s dog-friendly dining scheme is off to a smooth start, with about 20 minor complaints received so far, according to Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene Albert Yuen Yuk-kin.

Autonomous vehicles move closer to wider use in Hong Kong

The Transport Department had issued seven pilot licenses involving 63 autonomous vehicles for testing in Hong Kong as of June, with trials taking place at seven locations, including North Lantau, Kowloon East, West Kowloon and Cyberport.

Commercial vehicle toll waiver and LPG subsidy to end this month

Temporary relief measures for commercial vehicles, including a government tunnel toll waiver and a liquefied petroleum gas subsidy, will end as scheduled later this month, the government announced on Monday.

Star Ferry seeks 30pc fare rise, plans pet-friendly service

The Star Ferry has applied to the government for a fare increase of up to about 30 percent on its two franchised routes, while also proposing a new pet-friendly service on its Wan Chai-Tsim Sha Tsui route.

Observatory may issue T1 signal tonight as low-pressure system nears

The Hong Kong Observatory said it may issue the Standby Signal, No. 1, tonight or tomorrow morning if a developing area of low pressure over the northern part of the South China Sea intensifies into a tropical depression.

Business Today

Shein scheduled for Hong Kong IPO hearing on Thursday, sources say

Fast-fashion retailer Shein is scheduled for a Hong Kong initial public offering hearing with the city's stock exchange on Thursday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, a step which will bring it closer to its much-awaited market debut.

HKEX to Introduce options for 18 stocks including Z.ai, MiniMax next month

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said it will introduce 18 single-stock option classes, including those for Chinese AI startup Z.ai (2513) and MiniMax (0100), in batches next month. 

HSBC Life fined 170,000 yuan over unreasonable insurance deductibles, among other violations

HSBC Life has been fined 170,000 yuan (HK$196,626) by the Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau for several compliance violations, including imprudent equity valuation, unreasonable medical insurance deductible clauses, and failures in its health insurance division to meet regulatory operating standards. 

MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project draws at least 28 EOIs

MTR Corporation (0066) said on Monday that it has received at least 28 expressions of interest for its Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development, a result it deemed "satisfactory".

China Resources Land names Southwest Kowloon project The Sterling

China Resources Land (1109)’s Souhtwest Kowloon project in 8 Fat Tseung Street West will be officially named The Sterling, the developer said on Monday. 

World/China

Bahrain army accuses Iran of targeting civilians

Bahrain's military on Monday accused Iran of targeting civilians with its latest attacks on the kingdom, after Tehran said it had struck US military facilities and infrastructure there.

Iran says continuing talks with mediators to 'prevent escalation'

Iran said Monday it was continuing talks with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan and Oman in an effort to prevent any further escalation in its war with the United States.

EU to limit children's access to social media - gradually

Children should have "phased and gradual access" to social media, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday, as experts recommended under 13s only use online platforms under supervision.

'Indispensable' Xiaohongshu app fuels Chinese tourism

Competition is fierce for professional photographers at Beijing's tourist hotspots, including a scenic lake where women in flowy traditional robes pose for snaps to share on Xiaohongshu, China's massively popular lifestyle app.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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