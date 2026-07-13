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NEWS

Star Ferry seeks 30pc fare rise, plans pet-friendly service

NEWS
28 mins ago
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The Star Ferry has applied to the government for a fare increase of up to about 30 percent on its two franchised routes, while also proposing a new pet-friendly service on its Wan Chai-Tsim Sha Tsui route.

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According to documents submitted by the Transport and Logistics Bureau to the Legislative Council, the ferry operator is seeking to raise fares on the Tsim Sha Tsui-Central and Tsim Sha Tsui-Wan Chai routes by HK$0.80 to HK$2 per trip.

For the Wan Chai-Tsim Sha Tsui route, the adult weekday fare would rise from HK$5 to HK$6.50, while the weekend and public holiday fare would increase from HK$6.50 to HK$8.50, representing an increase of about 30 percent.

The company also proposed launching a pet-friendly service on the Wan Chai-Tsim Sha Tsui route to attract passengers traveling with pets. The proposed pet pass would cost HK$25.

In its submission to the government, Star Ferry said its operations had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors, with accumulated losses exceeding HK$100 million between 2018 and 2023. It said the company had to rely on loans to maintain its franchised ferry services.

The operator said rising staff costs, vessel repair and maintenance expenses, pier operating costs, fuel expenditure and interest expenses from debts would continue to place heavy financial pressure on its business in the coming years.

It also noted that the government had already introduced regular support measures, including taking up pier maintenance work, reimbursing pier rentals and waiving vessel license fees. However, it said operating costs were expected to keep rising, while service revenue growth would remain limited.

The company said fares would need to be adjusted from time to time to maintain the financial viability of its franchised services.

Under the established mechanism, fare increase applications for franchised ferry routes are considered by the government after consultation with the Legislative Council Panel on Transport and the Transport Advisory Committee, before a recommendation is submitted to the Chief Executive in Council.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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