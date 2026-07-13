logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Taxi driver fined $8,000 for overcharging on Disneyland-to-Sha Tin trip

NEWS
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A taxi driver was fined HK$8,000 on Monday for overcharging an undercover police officer by HK$100 on a trip from Hong Kong Disneyland to Sha Tin, with the magistrate saying such misconduct damaged Hong Kong’s image and visitors’ confidence in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 44-year-old driver pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts to charging more than the prescribed taxi fare under the Road Traffic (Public Service Vehicles) Regulations and failing to use the taximeter to calculate the fare.

The court heard that police were carrying out an operation against taxi irregularities at Disneyland at about 9pm on May 1 when the driver approached an undercover officer.

Communicating in Putonghua, the driver offered to take the officer to Hyatt Regency Hong Kong, Sha Tin, for HK$350. He failed to start the taximeter after the officer boarded the vehicle.

Upon arrival, the officer paid HK$400 and received HK$50 in change. The officer then identified himself and arrested the driver for overcharging. The normal fare for the route was understood to be about HK$250.

In sentencing, Magistrate Amy Chan Wai-mun said such offenses were becoming increasingly common and would affect Hong Kong’s image and undermine tourists’ confidence in the city. Taking into account the amount overcharged, she fined the driver HK$8,000 for the two offenses.

taxi driverovercharging

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police arrest taxi driver for overcharging in Lan Kwai Fong operation
NEWS
21-06-2026 14:41 HKT
Taxi driver arrested for overcharging ‘highway toll’
NEWS
07-04-2026 17:26 HKT
Taxi driver fined $3,000 for attempting to overcharge mainland visitors at East Dam
NEWS
10-02-2026 19:39 HKT
Taxi driver fined $1,000 for rude conduct after passenger dispute
NEWS
03-02-2026 18:42 HKT
Off-duty auxiliary policeman charged with indecent act in taxi
NEWS
30-12-2025 00:09 HKT
Taxi driver fined $4,300 over dispute after taking longer route
NEWS
08-12-2025 14:16 HKT
Uber Pet maps HK's pet-friendly hotspots as city steers toward a more co-hesive future
NEWS
9 mins ago
Off-duty police inspector dies after fall from columbarium at Pok Fu Lam Cemetery
NEWS
22 mins ago
Star Ferry seeks 30pc fare rise, plans pet-friendly service
NEWS
28 mins ago
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
34 mins ago
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Man, 44, critically injured after being hit by bus in Central
NEWS
16 hours ago
Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast
NEWS
12-07-2026 17:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.