Commercial vehicle toll waiver and LPG subsidy to end this month

Temporary relief measures for commercial vehicles, including a government tunnel toll waiver and a liquefied petroleum gas subsidy, will end as scheduled later this month, the government announced on Monday.

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The Inter-departmental Task Force on Monitoring Fuel Supply said the two-month toll waiver for commercial vehicles will end at 11.59pm on Thursday, while the LPG fuel subsidy will end at 11.59pm on July 30.

The task force said the Government Economist expected international refined oil prices for diesel to gradually decline for the rest of the year, while recent data also showed that auto-LPG prices had remained broadly stable.

As the support measures were temporary and short-term in nature, and to avoid creating risks to public finances, the task force decided not to extend them.

From midnight on Friday, all commercial vehicles using government-tolled tunnels and the Tsing Sha Control Area must resume paying normal tolls. Payment methods and time limits will remain unchanged.

The Transport Department has directed the toll service provider to adjust the HKeToll system to ensure smooth operations. Motorists may check real-time toll information through the HKeToll or HKeMobility mobile apps, as well as toll information displays.

From midnight on July 31, after the LPG subsidy for local passenger transport commercial vehicles ceases, drivers should note that actual LPG prices will be subject to oil companies’ retail prices.

The task force said it would continue to dynamically assess developments in the Middle East, as well as fuel supply and prices, to ensure the stability of Hong Kong’s energy supply.