logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Commercial vehicle toll waiver and LPG subsidy to end this month

NEWS
54 mins ago

by

Rina Wang

logo
logo
logo

Temporary relief measures for commercial vehicles, including a government tunnel toll waiver and a liquefied petroleum gas subsidy, will end as scheduled later this month, the government announced on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Inter-departmental Task Force on Monitoring Fuel Supply said the two-month toll waiver for commercial vehicles will end at 11.59pm on Thursday, while the LPG fuel subsidy will end at 11.59pm on July 30.

The task force said the Government Economist expected international refined oil prices for diesel to gradually decline for the rest of the year, while recent data also showed that auto-LPG prices had remained broadly stable.

As the support measures were temporary and short-term in nature, and to avoid creating risks to public finances, the task force decided not to extend them.

From midnight on Friday, all commercial vehicles using government-tolled tunnels and the Tsing Sha Control Area must resume paying normal tolls. Payment methods and time limits will remain unchanged.

The Transport Department has directed the toll service provider to adjust the HKeToll system to ensure smooth operations. Motorists may check real-time toll information through the HKeToll or HKeMobility mobile apps, as well as toll information displays.

From midnight on July 31, after the LPG subsidy for local passenger transport commercial vehicles ceases, drivers should note that actual LPG prices will be subject to oil companies’ retail prices.

The task force said it would continue to dynamically assess developments in the Middle East, as well as fuel supply and prices, to ensure the stability of Hong Kong’s energy supply.

LPG

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Uber Pet maps HK's pet-friendly hotspots as city steers toward a more co-hesive future
NEWS
10 mins ago
Off-duty police inspector dies after fall from columbarium at Pok Fu Lam Cemetery
NEWS
22 mins ago
Star Ferry seeks 30pc fare rise, plans pet-friendly service
NEWS
28 mins ago
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
34 mins ago
(File Photo)
Taxi driver fined $8,000 for overcharging on Disneyland-to-Sha Tin trip
NEWS
55 mins ago
ICAC launches coffee-themed summer activities to promote integrity
NEWS
58 mins ago
Autonomous vehicles move closer to wider use in Hong Kong
NEWS
1 hour ago
Rotting food and animal feces behind Tai Wai Village stench
NEWS
2 hours ago
Primary school World Cup event scores with family fun
NEWS
2 hours ago
Watchdog warns against sharing dashcam clip allegedly showing David Lui Fong
NEWS
5 hours ago
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Man, 44, critically injured after being hit by bus in Central
NEWS
16 hours ago
Stormy HKDSE results day ahead amid nine-day rain forecast
NEWS
12-07-2026 17:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.