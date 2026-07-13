About 20 complaints received under new dog-friendly dining scheme

Hong Kong’s dog-friendly dining scheme is off to a smooth start, with about 20 minor complaints received so far, according to Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene Albert Yuen Yuk-kin.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The new scheme, launched last Thursday, allows more than 940 approved restaurants to admit customers with dogs to designated dining areas.

Speaking on a radio program on Monday morning, Yuen said operations had been smooth since the rollout, citing orderly zoning, proper hygiene management, responsive restaurant staff and cooperative dog owners.

The department has so far received about 20 complaints, mainly involving leash length and where dogs were seated.

Yuen described them as expected teething issues as Hong Kong moves toward a more inclusive dining environment, adding that all complaints are being followed up.

He said a 90-member task force had been deployed and had conducted more than 2,300 inspections, including about 400 spot checks at restaurants not approved under the scheme.

Calling the first month a transition period, Yuen said authorities would prioritize verbal warnings over strict enforcement. However, he stressed that oversight would not be relaxed, and that serious breaches affecting food safety or hygiene would be met with immediate enforcement action.

On restaurants that have opted out of the scheme or delayed participation, Yuen called it a “responsible decision,” saying operators may need more time to adapt to the new arrangements.

He said the policy aimed to provide more choices, with market demand helping determine the level of supply.

For restaurants facing property restrictions that prevent dogs from entering, Yuen said applicants were responsible for clarifying such issues before applying. He warned that false declarations could lead to permit revocation and possible legal liability.

Yuen said the department would adopt a prudent and gradual approach to ensure the smooth operation of the scheme in its first phase.

He added that the department expected to open applications for the second phase in about six months, with details to be announced after a thorough review of the first phase.

The department will also step up public education through dedicated patrols and videos to promote a harmonious pet-friendly dining environment, he said.