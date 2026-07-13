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Watchdog warns against sharing dashcam clip allegedly showing David Lui Fong

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog has urged the public to stop circulating a viral dashcam video allegedly showing singer Lui Fong arguing with a driver inside a ride-hailing vehicle, warning that those who reshare the footage could face criminal liability.

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The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data said the appeal came after it received a complaint about the clip. The office has also issued a cessation notice to a social media platform, requiring it to stop disclosing the video.

Speaking on a radio program on Monday, Assistant Privacy Commissioner Fiona Lai Ho-yan said a vehicle cabin is regarded as a semi-private space where passengers have a high expectation of privacy.

She said uploading footage containing identifiable personal data to social media without the individual’s consent may constitute a suspected breach of the data protection principles under the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. The case could also be referred to law enforcement agencies for follow-up action, depending on the circumstances.

Lai said the office would consider a range of factors when deciding whether to advise platforms to remove content suspected of infringing privacy, or whether to issue cessation notices, regardless of whether a complaint had been received.

She urged members of the public and internet users not to forward or further disseminate the video.

Under the ordinance’s doxxing-related provisions, disclosing personal data without consent, either with intent to cause specified harm or with reckless disregard as to whether such harm would be caused to the person or their family members, may constitute an offence.

Upon conviction, offenders are liable to a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and two years’ imprisonment for a first-tier doxxing offence. Lai warned that people who forward the clip may bear the same legal liability.

Meanwhile, the watchdog said professional drivers who wish to install recording devices in their vehicles must comply with the office’s guidelines and put up clear notices inside the vehicle to inform passengers and protect their privacy rights. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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