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NEWS

Customs seize five endangered live turtles wrapped in socks at Shenzhen Bay Control Point

NEWS
26 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs officers intercepted an inbound truck at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point on Saturday, seizing five live turtles suspected of being controlled endangered species. 

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The illicit shipment, which had been carefully concealed inside socks to evade detection, has an estimated market value of approximately HK$50,000.

Acting on risk assessment protocols, customs personnel singled out the incoming goods vehicle for a thorough inspection as it crossed the border. 

During the search, officers opened a cardboard box inside the truck's cabin, discovering five live turtles. 

To prevent the animals from moving and to conceal them from inspectors, the smugglers had wrapped each turtle in plastic film before stuffing them inside separate socks. 

Following the seizure, the live turtles were immediately handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for further identification, care, and legal follow-up. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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