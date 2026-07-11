Security guard earning $17,000 loses $300,000 on World Cup bets, shocks netizens by asking for more tips

A Hong Kong security guard earning a modest monthly salary has shocked internet users after revealing he lost HK$300,000 gambling on the ongoing World Cup. Despite facing a massive debt and warnings from colleagues, the desperate punter sparked disbelief online by asking the public for advice on which team he should bet on next.

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Spiraling out of control

Taking to the social media platform Threads on Friday, the man, who identified himself as a senior security guard, confessed his dire financial situation. He explained that his monthly income is only HK$17,000.

Believing he had a decent understanding of football, he initially placed a few small wagers just to experience the thrill of the tournament. However, the situation quickly escalated out of control.

He lamented to the online community that he had been losing continuously and had racked up a staggering deficit of more than HK$300,000 well before the sporting event had even concluded.

He mentioned that his coworkers had noticed his constant phone usage and advised him to stop gambling, but their warnings fell on deaf ears.

Shocking request for more betting tips

While the guard appeared to be having a breakdown and asked the public for solutions to his massive debt, he stunned readers with his follow-up question.

In a display of deep gambling addiction, he immediately asked the internet what his next bet should be.

This contradictory mindset, complaining about crippling losses while actively seeking the next gamble, triggered a wave of reactions from baffled internet users who strongly urged him to abandon his betting habits immediately.

Public condemnation and advice

Commenters were quick to point out his fatal error in judgment, noting that his actions went far beyond casual entertainment and bordered on a dangerous delusion that gambling could make him wealthy.

Observers noted that given his modest salary, placing such massive bets was incredibly reckless.

Some users shared their own disciplined approaches to sports betting to highlight his lack of control, with one explaining how they strictly maintained a small, fixed budget for the entire tournament and only placed minor wagers to enhance their viewing experience, emphasizing the importance of self-restraint.

Calls to quit and online mockery

The online community overwhelmingly advised the guard to walk away, emphasizing that the only way to win is to stop playing.

Several sympathetic users suggested he view the devastating financial loss as an expensive but necessary life lesson, likening it to paying tuition to learn how to quit gambling before losing even more in the future.

Meanwhile, other internet users took a more cynical approach, mocking the sheer scale of his bets over such a short period.

Some sarcastically suggested he should pretend the lost funds were spent on traveling to see the World Cup in person, while others mocked his poor prediction skills, noting that losing such a large amount required remarkably bad judgment and excessively high stakes.