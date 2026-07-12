Competition for university seats intensifies as HKDSE candidates rise by 5pc

Admission scores for eight University Grants Committee-funded universities are expected to rise as competition intensifies following an increase in the number of Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) candidates, Hok Yau Club said on Sunday.

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Ahead of the release of the HKDSE results on Wednesday, the non-governmental organization said that about 58,000 candidates registered for the university entrance examination this year, representing a 5 percent year-on-year increase.

The number of applicants for the Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) also rose by about 5 percent compared with last year, reflecting fiercer competition that could raise entry requirements for programs beyond the eight UGC-funded institutions.

Hok Yau Club advised candidates to calculate their expected scores in advance and plan different options based on their possible results. It recommended taking a more conservative approach, such as adding non-funded program choices to JUPAS to keep more pathways open.

In addition, the group urged parents and peers to provide close emotional support to candidates during this period. If students cannot align with their parents’ expectations, they should dedicate more time to open discussions to reach a consensus.

The organization also noted a rise in demand for its seminars and face-to-face counseling sessions this year. This trend highlights a growing preference among both parents and candidates for in-person consultations to help them obtain the most relevant information about higher education.