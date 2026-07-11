Fire services busts illegal fuel station following viral photo of ImmD minibus

An illicit refueling operation in Tuen Mun has been dismantled by the Fire Services Department following the wide circulation of a viral photograph depicting an outsourced Immigration Department (ImmD) minibus purchasing illegal diesel.

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The proactive raid resulted in the seizure of approximately 800 liters of contraband fuel and the apprehension of three individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Viral photo sparks investigation

As soaring oil prices continue to drive motorists toward illegal "ghost" petrol stations, an image recently circulated online showing a white minibus prominently displaying an ImmD emblem pulling up to an illicit fueling spot.

In the photo, a male attendant wearing a cap and mask could be seen refueling the vehicle.

The image quickly sparked intense online discussion, with many netizens correctly speculating that the vehicle belonged to a private contractor.

Commenters noted that outsourced drivers often bear the burden of fuel and maintenance costs themselves, driving them to seek out cheaper, illegal fuel alternatives to make ends meet.

Immigration Department demands accountability

Following public inquiries, the ImmD confirmed that the minibus belonged to an outsourced contractor and was not carrying out official government duties at the time the photograph was taken.

In response to the incident, the department proactively contacted relevant law enforcement agencies and ordered the contractor to provide a full explanation and cooperate entirely with the investigation.

Furthermore, the department issued a stern reprimand to the contractor, explicitly prohibiting the unauthorized display of official government emblems while vehicles are off-duty, and reiterated a zero-tolerance policy toward any unlawful conduct by its partners.

Coordinated raid in Tuen Mun

Acting on intelligence gathered from both online patrols and supplementary details provided by the ImmD, the Fire Services Department rapidly pinpointed the exact location of the illicit operation.

On Thursday afternoon, officers conducted a targeted raid at the illegal fuel station located on Ho Fuk Street in Tuen Mun.

During the enforcement action, authorities discovered a licensed dangerous goods tanker truck equipped with various refueling implements and successfully confiscated roughly 800 liters of diesel fuel. The department plans to apply to the courts for the formal forfeiture of the seized fuel.

Arrests and license suspensions

During the raid, fire services personnel intercepted two men and one woman who are suspected of conducting illegal fuel transfers.

The trio faces impending prosecution for suspected violations of fire hazard abatement and dangerous goods regulations.

As an immediate measure to safeguard public safety, the Fire Services Department suspended the dangerous goods license of the tanker truck involved in the scheme.

Authorities have stated that the investigation remains ongoing and will extend to scrutinizing the registered licensee of the tanker, promising strict enforcement if any further regulatory breaches are uncovered.