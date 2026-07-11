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NEWS

Elderly worker rushed to hospital after falling from ladder in To Kwa Wan

NEWS
3 hours ago
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A male worker in his seventies was hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after falling from a three-meter-high metal ladder while performing drainage repairs at the back of a building in To Kwa Wan.

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The industrial accident occurred around 3pm at I-Feng Mansions Block A, located at 237 To Kwa Wan Road.

The elderly victim was reportedly carrying out maintenance work on a water pipe in the building's lightwell area, situated behind a local convenience store, when he lost his footing and plunged to the ground.

The fall from the tall metal ladder left the worker lying on the ground with a bleeding head wound. Emergency services were immediately called to the scene.

Paramedics who arrived shortly after reported that despite his injuries, the worker fortunately remained conscious throughout the rescue.

He was quickly loaded into an ambulance and transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for urgent treatment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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