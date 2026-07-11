Rosanna Law highlights regional integration and national security at police passing-out parade

The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui inspected the graduation parade of more than one hundred and forty new police officers on Saturday, emphasizing the critical role of law enforcement in maintaining the stability needed for Hong Kong to capitalize on upcoming national development opportunities.

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A foundation for economic and regional development

Law presided over the passing-out ceremony at the Hong Kong Police College, where thirteen probationary inspectors and one hundred and thirty-one recruit constables formally transitioned into professional officers.

Addressing the new graduates, the culture chief noted that the city is poised for unprecedented growth as the country enters a new phase under its Fifteenth Five-Year Plan.

She highlighted Hong Kong's strategic position as a global gateway under the "one country, two systems" framework and its ongoing integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

To achieve these sweeping developmental goals, she stressed that a lawful and stable society is an absolute prerequisite, making the police force's commitment to maintaining public order indispensable.

Adapting to modern and cross-border challenges

Acknowledging the increasingly complex nature of criminal activities, the government official commended the police force for proactively integrating advanced technologies and intelligence-led strategies into their daily operations.

She pointed out that as the Greater Bay Area develops into a highly connected region with increasingly frequent movement of people and goods, the responsibilities of the police will naturally expand.

This closer regional integration will require enhanced cross-border cooperation, tighter security measures for major public events, and highly coordinated emergency responses to protect citizens effectively.

Upholding integrity and national security

Drawing on her own experience working alongside the police in various governmental capacities, the secretary reminded the recruits of the complex and ever-changing geopolitical environment they are entering.

She stated clearly that safeguarding national security remains the absolute highest operational priority for the force. She expressed her expectation that the new officers will consistently demonstrate impartiality, empathy, and strict integrity in their duties, regardless of how the social landscape may shift.

Concluding her address, she reminded the graduates that their uniforms symbolize the city's broader commitment to the rule of law, urging them to serve the public thoughtfully and provide the secure environment necessary for the successful execution of national development strategies.