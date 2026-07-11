logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Rosanna Law highlights regional integration and national security at police passing-out parade

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui inspected the graduation parade of more than one hundred and forty new police officers on Saturday, emphasizing the critical role of law enforcement in maintaining the stability needed for Hong Kong to capitalize on upcoming national development opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A foundation for economic and regional development

Law presided over the passing-out ceremony at the Hong Kong Police College, where thirteen probationary inspectors and one hundred and thirty-one recruit constables formally transitioned into professional officers. 

Addressing the new graduates, the culture chief noted that the city is poised for unprecedented growth as the country enters a new phase under its Fifteenth Five-Year Plan. 

She highlighted Hong Kong's strategic position as a global gateway under the "one country, two systems" framework and its ongoing integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. 

To achieve these sweeping developmental goals, she stressed that a lawful and stable society is an absolute prerequisite, making the police force's commitment to maintaining public order indispensable.

Adapting to modern and cross-border challenges

Acknowledging the increasingly complex nature of criminal activities, the government official commended the police force for proactively integrating advanced technologies and intelligence-led strategies into their daily operations. 

She pointed out that as the Greater Bay Area develops into a highly connected region with increasingly frequent movement of people and goods, the responsibilities of the police will naturally expand. 

This closer regional integration will require enhanced cross-border cooperation, tighter security measures for major public events, and highly coordinated emergency responses to protect citizens effectively.

Upholding integrity and national security

Drawing on her own experience working alongside the police in various governmental capacities, the secretary reminded the recruits of the complex and ever-changing geopolitical environment they are entering. 

She stated clearly that safeguarding national security remains the absolute highest operational priority for the force. She expressed her expectation that the new officers will consistently demonstrate impartiality, empathy, and strict integrity in their duties, regardless of how the social landscape may shift. 

Concluding her address, she reminded the graduates that their uniforms symbolize the city's broader commitment to the rule of law, urging them to serve the public thoughtfully and provide the secure environment necessary for the successful execution of national development strategies.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Fire services busts illegal fuel station following viral photo of ImmD minibus
NEWS
2 hours ago
Police chief outlines progress on fertility clinic probe and defends strategy on high-speed pursuits
NEWS
3 hours ago
Hundreds brave sweltering heat to queue overnight for latest Beyblade release
NEWS
4 hours ago
Police arrest 29 in citywide immigration crackdown on illegal workers and employers
NEWS
6 hours ago
Local syndicate partnered with mainland burglary ring busted, $3.5m seized from over 19 break-ins
NEWS
7 hours ago
Two arrested after fleeing drug car smashes into Mong Kok cafe, marking second wild chase in a week
NEWS
8 hours ago
(AI-generated image for Illustation purpose)
Retired banker loses $3.5m after falling for Instagram 'hotel-rating' job scam
NEWS
20 hours ago
Night Recap - July 10, 2026
NEWS
21 hours ago
Middle East tech giant LEAP East lands in Hong Kong for exclusive three-year run
NEWS
21 hours ago
Gleneagles Hospital slashes late-night and holiday outpatient fees to ease public healthcare burden
NEWS
21 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.