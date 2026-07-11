Police chief outlines progress on fertility clinic probe and defends strategy on high-speed pursuits

Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming addressed several high-profile public concerns on Saturday, confirming that crime squad detectives are actively investigating a major medical blunder at a Central district fertility clinic while also assuring the public that the force utilizes advanced technology to minimize the dangers of high-speed vehicle pursuits.

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Fertility clinic probe handed to crime squad

Regarding the alarming incident at Heal Fertility, where eight embryo biopsy samples belonging to two couples were allegedly mixed up alongside a delayed public notification, the police chief stated that officers have already visited the facility and interviewed the responsible management and staff.

The Central District Crime Squad has officially taken over the case to determine whether the incident involved any criminal negligence or was strictly human error.

He noted that the investigation requires further follow-up work, adding that no arrests have been made and no criminal elements have been identified at this preliminary stage.

Bookstore arrests driven by intelligence

When questioned about the recent arrests of two independent bookstore operators within a three-month span and the force's enforcement criteria regarding banned literature, the commissioner reiterated that all police actions are strictly driven by reports and intelligence.

He emphasized that the police act comprehensively in accordance with existing legislation whenever a legal basis exists, firmly dismissing the notion of any alternative motives or considerations guiding their operations.

Tech-led approach to high-speed pursuits

The commissioner also addressed public anxiety surrounding recent incidents where suspected drug traffickers caused widespread damage and endangered lives while fleeing police interceptions.

He strongly condemned the suspects for their outrageous and blatant disregard for road safety. He warned offenders that the legal consequences for causing injury to other road users through reckless driving could potentially exceed the severe penalties already associated with drug trafficking.

To mitigate the inherent risks of high-speed chases to bystanders and shopfronts, Chow explained that the police employ modern technologies such as the citywide surveillance camera network and drones.

Because of these tracking capabilities, immediate physical pursuit is not always a necessity. He assured the public that vehicle pursuits are only conducted when it is deemed safe to do so, expressing absolute confidence in the force's ability to ultimately track down and arrest fleeing suspects.

Strategic police division mergers

Touching on administrative and structural matters, the police chief clarified the rationale behind the scheduled integration of the Tin Sum police division into the reorganized Sha Tin and Ma On Shan divisions, set to take effect on August 30, 2026.

Chow dismissed suggestions that the merger was a result of budget or manpower cuts, explaining instead that it is a strategic move to optimize resource deployment for modern policing needs.

He pointed out that precinct consolidation is not unprecedented, noting that the Sha Tin district had previously successfully streamlined its operations from four divisions down to three.

Internal appraisal system concerns addressed

Finally, regarding internal concerns raised by police associations over a new performance appraisal system that could potentially affect salary increments for a portion of officers, he assured staff that the metrics are not rigid quotas but rather guidelines based on practical departmental needs.

Chow expressed trust that the management team will ensure the mechanism is executed fairly and confirmed that the force will continue to address any internal queries through briefings, roadshows, and internal communication systems.