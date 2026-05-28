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FINANCE

HKEX celebrates 40th anniversary, with Cathay Pacific invited

FINANCE
12 mins ago
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From fourth left, Ronald Lam Siu-por, Cathay Group chief executive, Guy Bradley, Carlson Tong, and Bonnie Chan Yi-ting, HKEX CEO.
From fourth left, Ronald Lam Siu-por, Cathay Group chief executive, Guy Bradley, Carlson Tong, and Bonnie Chan Yi-ting, HKEX CEO.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) hosted a commemorative event on Thursday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

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HKEX chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing and Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) chairman Guy Bradley struck the gong together in the ceremony. Cathay Pacific was the first company to list under the unified Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in May 1986.

The city's bourse operator also kicked off enhancement works for Connect Hall, which is expected to be completed in June next year.

"Forty years ago, Hong Kong's unified stock exchange inaugurated its iconic Trading Hall at Exchange Square, positioning our city for a period of rapid growth in its financial markets, " Tong said.

With its transformation into HKEX Connect Hall, the venue has come to symbolise Hong Kong's openness, resilience and global connectivity - connecting China and the world, and linking capital, ideas and opportunities across borders, he added.

Guy Bradley noted that Cathay Pacific is committed to supporting the National 15th Five-Year Plan in the future, strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a global financial and aviation hub, and enhancing its connectivity with the Chinese Mainland and the world - bringing people, businesses, and opportunities closer together.

HKEX Connect Hall Grand Entrance. HKEX.
HKEX Connect Hall Grand Entrance. HKEX.

Last year, HKEX announced a major investment to establish its permanent headquarters at Exchange Square, with the acquisition of several office floors and related commercial space to enable enhancements that will provide a more impactful experience for issuers celebrating market-open events at Connect Hall, as well as significantly elevating community connectivity and accessibility to HKEX.

HKEX on Thursday offered a sneak preview of some of these enhancement projects, including the brand-new Grand Entrance to Connect Hall and a reimagined finance museum. 

It also unveiled plans for a photography-led exhibition in October 2026 to showcase the Exchange’s history, role, and evolution alongside the transformation of Exchange Square.

HKEXCathay PacificConnect Hall

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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