Cathay Pacific names Swire's Bradley as new chair as Healy retires

Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) has named Swire Group’s chairman Guy Bradley as an executive director and its new chair, succeeding Patrick Healy, who will retail from the group.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bradley, 60, chairman of John Swire & Sons (H.K.), Swire Pacific (0019, 0087) and Swire Properties (1972), will also chair Swire Coca-Cola, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Cathay’s non-executive directors Sun Yuquan and Wang Mingyuan will also step down and be succeeded by Martin Murray and Qu Guangji, the statement said.

All changes will take effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the company to be held later on Wednesday, it said.



