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FINANCE

Cathay Pacific names Swire's Bradley as new chair as Healy retires

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) has named Swire Group’s chairman Guy Bradley as an executive director and its new chair, succeeding Patrick Healy, who will retail from the group.

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Bradley, 60, chairman of John Swire & Sons (H.K.), Swire Pacific (0019, 0087) and Swire Properties (1972), will also chair Swire Coca-Cola, according to a statement on Wednesday. 

Cathay’s non-executive directors Sun Yuquan and Wang Mingyuan will also step down and be succeeded by Martin Murray and Qu Guangji, the statement said.

All changes will take effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the company to be held later on Wednesday, it said.


 

Cathay PacificchairswireBradleyHealy

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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