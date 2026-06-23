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NEWS

Cathay lowers passenger fuel surcharges, with long-haul fees down nearly $200

NEWS
18 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Cathay Pacific will reduce passenger fuel surcharges from July 1, with long-haul flights seeing a cut of nearly HK$200.

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The adjustment came after the airline reviewed market volatility arising from the conflict in the Middle East.

Under the revised pricing structure, fuel surcharges for long-haul flights between Hong Kong and the Southwest Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be reduced from HK$1,362 to HK$1,164.

For flights to South Asia, the surcharge will fall from HK$633 to HK$541, while surcharges for other routes will be reduced from HK$339 to HK$290.

Fuel surcharges for flights between Hong Kong and the mainland will remain unchanged at HK$165.

The airline said it will continue to review fuel surcharges to reflect changes in fuel prices amid the situation in the Middle East.

It added that the biweekly review is a temporary measure, and that the arrangement will be revisited once the situation stabilizes.

Cathay Pacificpassenger fuel surcharges

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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