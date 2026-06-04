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FINANCE

Cathay Pacific's executive director and CFO Rebecca Sharpe to step down

FINANCE
20 mins ago
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Rebecca Sharpe.
Rebecca Sharpe.

Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) said on Thursday that its executive director and chief financial officer, Rebecca Sharpe, will resign from her position and retire early from the Swire group to devote more time to her personal commitments, with effect from October 1.

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Gavin March, currently the finance director of Swire Bulk - a wholly-owned company within the John Swire & Sons group, will be the successor, effective on the same day.

March, aged 48, has been a director and finance director of Swire Bulk since April 2024.

Previously, he was CFO of a certain arm of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (HAECO) and the general manager, finance and administration of Hong Kong Aero Engine Services. HAECO is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swire Pacific (0019, 0087), while HKAES is a joint venture company of HAECO.

Cathay PacificRebecca Sharpe

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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