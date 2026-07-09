Two elderly men arrested after bus stop brawl in Sau Mau Ping

Two elderly men were arrested after getting into a fight at a bus stop in Lok Wah North Estate, Sau Mau Ping, on Thursday morning, leaving both injured.

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Police received a report at around 10am that the two men had become involved in a heated argument before the dispute escalated into a physical altercation.

One man suffered a knee injury, while the other suffered an injury to his nose.

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It is understood that the two men are neighbors and had a longstanding feud.

Both were arrested on suspicion of fighting in public.