Two elderly men arrested after bus stop brawl in Sau Mau Ping

Read More
Morning Recap - July 9, 2026
9 hours ago
Two elderly men were arrested after getting into a fight at a bus stop in Lok Wah North Estate, Sau Mau Ping, on Thursday morning, leaving both injured.
Police received a report at around 10am that the two men had become involved in a heated argument before the dispute escalated into a physical altercation.
One man suffered a knee injury, while the other suffered an injury to his nose.
Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
It is understood that the two men are neighbors and had a longstanding feud.
Both were arrested on suspicion of fighting in public.