logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Two elderly men arrested after bus stop brawl in Sau Mau Ping

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Wing Lau

logo
logo
logo

Two elderly men were arrested after getting into a fight at a bus stop in Lok Wah North Estate, Sau Mau Ping, on Thursday morning, leaving both injured.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report at around 10am that the two men had become involved in a heated argument before the dispute escalated into a physical altercation.

One man suffered a knee injury, while the other suffered an injury to his nose. 

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

It is understood that the two men are neighbors and had a longstanding feud. 

Both were arrested on suspicion of fighting in public.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Maxim's Group brands offer promotions worth up to $1m to mark 70th anniversary 
NEWS
19 mins ago
Guests attend the main event of “The Master Classes for Youth — Youth Stands Beyond the Horizon: Tomorrow’s Questions, Today’s Answers.
Institute of Philanthropy and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust support “The Master Classes for Youth” in Hong Kong to inspire future I&T talent
(File photo)
Furry companions get half-rolled welcome mat as pet permits land in eateries
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Lawmakers urge public museums to launch night rentals to plug $510m deficit
NEWS
2 hours ago
Over 940 Hong Kong restaurants welcome dogs as authorities complete visits
NEWS
3 hours ago
Murder arrest after woman dies in Wah Fu Estate minibus stop dispute
NEWS
4 hours ago
Keeping Chinese Traditions Alive A Hong Kong Brand Preserving Folk Heritage
Morning Recap - July 9, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
Man arrested in Kwun Tong drug raid, HK$4,000 cannabis products seized
NEWS
11 hours ago
$463,000 AP watch stolen from Sham Shui Po flat while owner away
NEWS
11 hours ago
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
20 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
08-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.