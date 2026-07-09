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NEWS

Maxim's Group brands offer promotions worth up to $1m to mark 70th anniversary 

NEWS
19 mins ago

by

Judy Cui

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The homegrown Hong Kong brand Maxim’s Group will roll out dining privileges worth up to HK$1 million in total from July to August as part of its 70th anniversary celebration campaign under the theme “Devoted Since 1956.”

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As the first phase of the celebrations, the promotion will cover a wide range of dining categories, including Chinese, Western, and Japanese cuisines, quick-service restaurants, cakes, and bakeries.

Customers can enjoy a 30 percent discount on selected signature dishes at designated Maxim’s Chinese Cuisine restaurants, while Maxim’s Cakes and Arome Bakery will offer a 23 percent discount on selected mango cake series.

Anniversary privileges across Japanese and Western brands includes Genki Sushi, sen-ryo, simplylife, while The Cheesecake Factory, among others, will feature a range of offers, such as HK$70 instant discounts upon designated spending and complimentary signature dishes.

The campaign will also feature a series of product innovations, heritage revivals, and collaborative initiatives to share the joy of this milestone with local residents and visitors.

Michael Wu Wei-kuo, chairman and managing director of Maxim’s Group, said at the kick-off ceremony that in recent years, Hong Kong’s consumption patterns have undergone notable changes, with northbound spending becoming increasingly common. 

“Customers are also placing greater emphasis on value, quality, convenience, and the overall experience,” Wu said. 

The group also pledged to further enhance its customer service experience and operational efficiency through digital development and technology applications, while introducing product innovations and more diversified consumption occasions to better meet market needs.

The ceremony was held at Jade Garden in Star House, a venue of special significance to Maxim’s Group. Opened in 1971 in Tsim Sha Tsui, Jade Garden was the group’s first Cantonese restaurant and has since become a landmark in Hong Kong’s Chinese dining scene.

Maxim's

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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