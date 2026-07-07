Long delayed Pak Shek Kok MTR Station project heads for discussion on Fri

Pak Shek Kok residents may soon get a shorter commute as the long-awaited MTR station project is set for discussion at the Tai Po District Council this Friday (Jul 10).

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First proposed by the then-Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor in the 2021 Policy Address, the project has since been postponed four times from its original mid-2024 target.

Under the initial proposal, the station would serve as a new stop between Tai Po Market and University stations on the East Rail Line, occupying 5 hectares of land at a site currently serving as the Education University of Hong Kong's Sports Centre.

The project was originally slated for an outline announcement in mid-2024, but has faced multiple delays, with the Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho previously saying the government is working on proposals to be released this year.

She revealed that the authorities are studying the use of land released following the sports center relocation, with revenue from development rights helping to fund the project.

Site must serve residents and Science Park: lawmakers

Welcoming the latest development, lawmaker Gary Chan Hak-kan stressed that MTR station construction should be prioritized in the integrated plan.

He further emphasized that construction should not be delayed by financial considerations related to residential development, suggesting a target for the station to be operational by 2033 or earlier. He also indicated that the project site must serve both nearby residents and the core of the Hong Kong Science Park to maximize connectivity in the area.

Additionally, he called for comprehensive community facilities, transforming Pak Shek Kok into an innovation hub where people can live and work and putting an end to residents paying the price for prolonged planning delays.

Echoing a similar view, lawmaker Dominic Lee Tsz-king described Pak Shek Kok as not merely a transit stop but a catalyst for both community growth and Hong Kong's innovation and technology ambitions.

Through enhancing connectivity between the Science Park, Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park and Cyberport, Lee believes it could promote the city as an attractive hub for international talent and resources.

He added that the Legislative Council passed a motion he moved in January to enhance the transport network and community facilities in Pak Shek Kok, urging the government to release a clear timeline for planning and construction.