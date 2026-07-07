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NEWS

Worker trapped on 30-meter-high gantry in Kwai Chung

NEWS
57 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

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A 31-year-old worker, surnamed Tam, was trapped on a gantry crane at Kwai Chung Container Terminal on Tuesday.

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The incident occurred at around 12.36pm at Terminal 6 on Container Port Road South. 

Tam was working on the gantry which was 30 meters above the ground. 

He slipped and injured his foot due to the heavy rain and was thus trapped on the gantry crane. A fellow worker alerted police.

Firefighters arrived at the terminal and brought Tam to safety.

Tam remained conscious and was sent to a hospital for treatment. 

Police are currently investigating the situation

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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