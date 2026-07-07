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NEWS

Super Happy: Pupil charms netizens with pure joy over Wah Yan College, Kowloon allocation

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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A Primary Six pupil from Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road) has warmed the hearts of netizens after his joyful reaction to being allocated to Wah Yan College, Kowloon went viral.

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Secondary school allocation results were released on Tuesday, with the overall satisfaction rate for pupils securing one of their top three choices standing at 95 percent.

At the Yau Ma Tei school, emotions ran high as pupils received their results, with some celebrating and some feeling disappointed.

Among them, a pupil surnamed Chu could hardly contain his excitement after being allocated to his preferred school, Wah Yan College, Kowloon.

“I can say I am going crazy! I am super, incredibly happy! I really thought this was like a dream. I feel like I am dreaming now. I am really very, very, very, very happy!” Chu told reporters.

Toward the end of the interview, he even hummed the lyrics “Happy Happy Happy!” from the popular “Happy Cat” meme, adding a playful touch to his already animated response. His innocent, fluent and expressive answers quickly drew attention online.

Asked about his study routine, Chu said he spent 15 minutes revising every day.

“After revising, I got this achievement. I got into Wah Yan Kowloon,” he said.

He added that he attended Chinese, English and mathematics tutorial classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays respectively, each lasting around one and a half hours. Although the schedule was tiring at times, he said it was worth the effort.

Now that he has been admitted to Wah Yan Kowloon, Chu said he felt “carefree.”

Chu could hardly hide his excitement as he spoke to reporters after being allocated to Wah Yan College, Kowloon. (Scrrengrab from Now News)
Chu could hardly hide his excitement as he spoke to reporters after being allocated to Wah Yan College, Kowloon. (Scrrengrab from Now News)
Chu could hardly hide his excitement as he spoke to reporters after being allocated to Wah Yan College, Kowloon. (Scrrengrab from Now News)
The pupil’s “Happy Happy Happy” line echoed the famous Happy Cat meme.
In 2024, another pupil from Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road), surnamed Chan, also gained attention after being allocated to Wah Yan College, Kowloon.

Many netizens praised Chu’s reaction as sincere and adorable, saying they were happy for him.

Some described his excitement as pure and infectious, while others said the video brightened their day despite the heavy rain in the morning. One netizen said his responses to reporters’ questions were even sharper than those of many adults.

Some also noticed the reactions of his classmates standing behind him, joking that their initial polite applause gradually turned into amused expressions as Chu continued speaking.

The school is no stranger to viral moments on secondary school allocation day. In 2024, another pupil from Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road), surnamed Chan, also gained attention after being allocated to Wah Yan College, Kowloon.

Chan said at the time that he attended tutorial classes from Monday to Friday and did not find studying difficult.

His remark that “studying is my duty” became widely shared online, while the surprised and amused reactions of classmates behind him also became part of the viral clip.
 

WYKWah Yan College KowloonSecondary school allocation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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