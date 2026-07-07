Hong Kong launches massive crackdown on illegal World Cup betting and emerging online prediction markets

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As the World Cup tournament captivates football fans, Hong Kong authorities and social advocates have launched a comprehensive counter-offensive against illicit gambling syndicates. The ongoing crackdown comes amid growing concerns over the rapid digitization of illegal betting and the rise of unverified online prediction markets that are increasingly targeting vulnerable young people across major social media platforms.

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Major arrests and match-fixing scandals

Throughout the World Cup season, the police have executed multiple sweeping operations to dismantle underground betting networks.

In mid-June, the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau arrested one hundred and fifty individuals suspected of operating and participating in illegal gambling rings, seizing betting records exceeding three hundred million dollars.

The enforcement efforts escalated on June 26 when the police, in a joint operation with the Independent Commission Against Corruption, dismantled a massive syndicate controlled by local football figures.

Authorities arrested nineteen individuals, including a former Hong Kong Footballer of the Year and a club coach.

The syndicate was found to be utilizing networks of current and former players to manage illegal wagers on both local and international matches, including the World Cup.

Furthermore, the group was implicated in a bribery scheme designed to manipulate the match results of the local First Division football league for financial gain.

The threat of social media and 'prediction markets'

To combat the pervasive reach of illegal bookmakers, law enforcement is focusing heavily on school outreach programs and collaborating with internet service providers to swiftly remove illicit advertisements from social platforms.

Experts warn that networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram have become the primary customer acquisition tools for underground syndicates.

Technology specialists are particularly alarmed by the emergence of online prediction markets and event contracts offered by various trading platforms, including a highly anticipated competitive platform reportedly being developed by Meta.

Francis Fong, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, warned that these prediction markets operate essentially as gambling platforms.

He cautioned that they are highly susceptible to market manipulation by wealthy insiders and currently exist in a regulatory vacuum, leaving users with no legal recourse in the event of fraud.

Professor Lam Sum of the Hong Kong College of Technology echoed these concerns, noting that illegal betting sites have become increasingly aggressive during the World Cup, utilizing celebrity endorsements, discounts, and betting tips to lure victims.

He emphasized that many of these offshore sites are elaborate scams designed to steal personal data or trap users by refusing to process their withdrawals.

Rising debt and youth money laundering traps

The social toll of this digitized gambling wave is staggering, with research indicating that local residents have lost hundreds of billions of dollars to illegal bookies over the past two decades.

The government-backed Ping Wo Fund, which finances four major problem gambling counseling centers, reported that over six thousand individuals sought help between 2020 and 2024.

In the past year alone, requests for assistance surged by more than fifteen percent, accompanied by a troubling continuous rise in underage cases.

Leung Chui-yee, a center director for one of the funded counseling services, shared that many young people are plunging into massive debt due to offshore betting.

In desperate attempts to clear their arrears, some youths are coerced by criminal syndicates into selling their personal bank accounts.

These accounts are then used for money laundering, leading to the youths' eventual arrest and exposing them to severe legal penalties, which can include up to fourteen years in prison and multimillion-dollar fines.

Leung stressed the urgent need for enhanced financial education and preventative awareness to protect teenagers from the addictive nature of gambling.

Legal alternatives and legislative push

In response to the aggressive tactics of illegal operators, the Hong Kong Jockey Club has updated its regulated sports betting services to offer more competitive and engaging options for the expanded World Cup tournament.

By introducing localized bets such as team-specific goal and corner predictions, as well as advanced same-game parlay features, the organization aims to channel public betting demand into legal avenues that contribute to tax revenue and charitable causes.

Meanwhile, local lawmakers are preparing to advocate for stricter government interventions.

Legislative Councilor Johnny Ng Kit-chong is scheduled to host a press conference on July 7 to propose new measures combating prediction markets and illegal betting.

His recommendations include mandating telecommunications companies to block access to unauthorized prediction websites.

Furthermore, he is calling for a comprehensive review of the existing Gambling Ordinance to ensure that social media platforms and online influencers are held legally accountable for promoting unregulated betting products, thereby closing the current legal loopholes.