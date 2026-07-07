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NEWS

Dashcam captures fiery taxi blast near HZMB Hong Kong Port

NEWS
34 mins ago
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A taxi burst into flames after an explosion on a flyover near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port late Monday night, with the driver and two passengers escaping unscathed.

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The incident happened at around 11.33pm on a flyover along Chek Lap Kok Road on the Hong Kong Port artificial island.

Police said the New Territories taxi had picked up two passengers at the Hong Kong Port before heading toward Tuen Mun along Chek Lap Kok Road.

The 67-year-old driver, surnamed Wong, smelled something burning while driving and pulled over. He and the two passengers then got out of the vehicle.

The taxi exploded and caught fire shortly afterward.

Firefighters were called to the scene and put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Dashcam footage uploaded online today showed the moment of the incident from the perspective of a vehicle nearby.

In the video, a loud bang was heard as the vehicle was traveling along the road. A large flash of fire then appeared on the bridge, followed by flames and debris falling from the flyover onto the road below. The taxi was quickly engulfed in flames after the explosion.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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