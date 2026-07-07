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NEWS

Driver with modified fuel tank arrested in Sha Tau Kok illegal petrol bust

NEWS
47 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Customs and the Fire Services Department (FSD) have dismantled an illegal petrol station in Sha Tau Kok, seizing approximately 2,500 liters of untaxed gasoline. 

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The seized fuel has an estimated market value of HK$80,000 and a duty potential of around HK$15,000.

During the joint operation, authorities arrested a local male driver and intercepted his cross-border private vehicle on suspicion of unloading smuggled petrol into the storage facility.

An investigation revealed that the private car’s fuel tank had been modified and enlarged to smuggle petrol across the border, which was then unloaded at the illegal station to supply the local illicit fuel market.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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