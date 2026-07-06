Night Recap - July 6, 2026

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At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released

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At least 63 students clinched top marks in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme, with Victoria Shanghai Academy (VSA) reporting nine perfect scorers, the best record in the school’s history.

Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms batter Hong Kong as Tropical Depression Maysak weakens inland

Hong Kong residents are urged to stay highly vigilant as an active southerly airstream and upper-air disturbances bring severe weather to the territory, prompting the Hong Kong Observatory to issue multiple special weather alerts warning of sudden heavy downpours, squally thunderstorms, and intense gusts.

PLA Navy vessels Nanning, Hengyang wraps up five-day visit in HK

The People’s Liberation Army Navy fleet comprising the Nanning and Hengyang left Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base on Monday morning, wrapping up a five-day visit to Hong Kong that included public open days and cultural exchange activities.

Secondary school allocation results out tomorrow, with 95pc getting top three choices

Around 95 percent of Primary Six pupils have been allocated one of their top three secondary school choices under this year’s Secondary School Places Allocation System, maintaining the same satisfaction rate as last year.

Sammi Cheng's Kai Tak concerts postponed just days before opening night, replaced by fan appreciation events

Cantopop star Sammi Cheng Sau-man has suffered another concert setback after her three scheduled shows at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium were postponed due to a stage equipment failure.

Business Today

Alibaba receives a temporary exemption from the lobbying ban related to the DoD blacklist

A US federal judge on Sunday issued a temporary 60-day stay on enforcing the ban on Alibaba's hiring of US lobbyists while reviewing its constitutionality, preventing the Pentagon from enforcing it against Alibaba during this period.

MTRC to invite EOI for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project

MTR Corporation (0066) will invite developers to submit an expression of interest for the Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development today, which is expected to become the largest project for its tender in nearly 40 years.

Nearly 90 percent of institutional investors choose yuan market in portfolios: HSBC

The yuan markets have been integrated into 87 percent of institutional investors' portfolios, a recent HSBC survey found, highlighting Hong Kong's offshore ecosystem and market links that facilitate large-scale yuan use.

MPF equity fund logs nearly 20pc return in past 12 months, top gainer hits 150pc

The equity fund of the Mandatory Provident Fund, which accounted for nearly half of the total net assets of the pension fund, posted an average return of 19.6 percent in the past 12 months through June, with a staggering disparity between top and bottom performers.

Vita Green to add 19 brick-and-mortar stores this year, eyes IPO only after revenue hits $10 billion

Traditional Chinese medicine and health supplement group Vita Green plans to expand and add a total of 19 brick-and-mortar stores within this year, noting that it will only formally consider an initial public offering once its annual revenue reaches the HK$10 billion threshold.

World/China

Jewellery worth millions stolen in French museum burglary

Burglars stole millions of euros' worth of jewellery from the museum of French luxury glassmaker Lalique in a daring early-morning raid on Sunday, just months after a stunning gem heist at the Louvre in Paris.

China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers

China's military test-fired a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific on Monday, state media reported, drawing criticism and concerns from Japan, Australia and New Zealand over Beijing's expanding military reach.

Norway releases first image of crown princess after lung transplant

Norway's royal palace on Monday shared the first images of the country's Crown Princess Mette-Marit since she underwent a lung transplant in June.

Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during London visit, BBC says

Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during his stay in Britain this week, the palace said, despite a spokesman for the king's second son telling media on Monday that he had accepted an invitation to do so.